Concerns for welfare of missing Canterbury man

Police and family members are worried about the welfare of a man missing from Canterbury.
William Schraa. Source: Supplied
William Schraa, 44, was last seen at around 4.30pm yesterday in Aranui in Christchurch police say.
He may have been wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, dark blue jeans and black jandals.
Mr Schraa is described as 1.9m tall, with a slim-to-medium build and sandy brown hair.
Anyone who may have seen him, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200525/7090.