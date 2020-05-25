Concerns for welfare of missing Canterbury man

Police and family members are worried about the welfare of a man missing from Canterbury.

William Schraa. Source: Supplied

William Schraa, 44, was last seen at around 4.30pm yesterday in Aranui in Christchurch police say.

He may have been wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, dark blue jeans and black jandals.

Mr Schraa is described as 1.9m tall, with a slim-to-medium build and sandy brown hair.