Concerns for welfare of missing Canterbury man

Police and family members are worried about the welfare of a man missing from Canterbury.

William Schraa.

William Schraa, 44, was last seen at around 4.30pm yesterday in Aranui in Christchurch police say.

He may have been wearing a grey zip-up hoodie, dark blue jeans and black jandals.

Mr Schraa is described as 1.9m tall, with a slim-to-medium build and sandy brown hair.

Anyone who may have seen him, or has information about his whereabouts, is asked to call 105 and quote file number 200525/7090.

