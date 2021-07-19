Concerns for welfare of missing Auckland woman

There are concerns for the welfare of an Auckland woman who has gone missing from the Manukau area.

Zeyang Zeng. Source: Supplied

Police are appealing to the public to help locate Zeyang Zeng, who they say went missing from her home in Goodwood Heights on Friday.

According to police, the 54-year-old was reported missing about 10am this morning. She was last seen by a friend on Friday around 4pm.

"Police have concerns for her welfare and wellbeing and are asking anyone with information about her whereabouts to contact police immediately," police said in a statement today.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210719/5248.