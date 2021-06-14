Concern for welfare of elderly man missing on West Coast

Police are concerned for the welfare of an elderly man missing on the West Coast.

Ian McKinley of Grey District. Source: Supplied

They are seeking the public’s assistance to locate Ian McKinley of Grey District.

"A Search and Rescue Operation is underway for the 86-year-old who was last seen leaving his Taylorville address around 1pm today, heading south on foot," police said in a statement.

"Ian is believed to be wearing black gumboots, black track pants, a green t-shirt and a tan woollen jersey.