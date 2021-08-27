TODAY |

Concern for missing Waikato woman

Police have grave concerns for the wellbeing of a woman missing in the Waikato since yesterday.

Julie Guest. Source: New Zealand Police

Julie Guest, 79, has been missing from her home in Leamington, Cambridge, since yesterday afternoon, police say.

She was wearing a blue jersey, black pants and black sneakers with a distinctive white trim at the time she left home on foot.

LandSaR volunteers and Fire and Emergency New Zealand personnel are helping with the search, which includes the Waikato River, police said.

The police national dive squad is en-route from Wellington to assist in the search.

Police are appealing to residents on Cook Street, Shakespeare Street, Pope Terrace, Duke Street and Dominion Avenue to check their security cameras for CCTV footage of Guest.

Anyone who can assist has been urged to contact police on 111, quoting file number 210826/1890.

