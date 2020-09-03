TODAY |

Compulsory QR scanning, masks in high risk locations considered - Ardern

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

The Government is looking into extending QR code rules and making face mask wearing mandatory in high risk locations.

Jacinda Ardern. Source: Getty

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Cabinet had asked for advice around making QR code scanning compulsory in high risk locations, in places where people are close like bars and restaurants and locations with increased risk of catching Covid-19. 

In addition to that, Cabinet is considering mandating face masks at Alert Level 2 or higher, or in certain high risk locations. 

Masks on public transport and flights are already mandatory at Alert Level 1 and upwards. 

However its lack of use was called into question after the Covid-19 positive-Sydney traveller attended Te Papa's popular indoor exhibition. 

Last August, the Government made it compulsory for all businesses to display QR codes.

Just last week, Hipkins said the Government looked into compulsory scanning over the last year.

"There are some really big logistical hurdles there," he said. 

"If you’re not enforcing it then it’s rather pointless making it mandatory. And actually it would add significant additional compliance, particularly for small businesses."

New Zealand
Politics
Coronavirus Pandemic
Anna Whyte
