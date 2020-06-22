Community transmission 'can still sneak back in' - Nurse warns of second wave of Covid-19 in NZ

The risk of a second wave of Covid-19 in New Zealand is there and is real, according to an emergency nurse.

Sandy Richardson told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning people need to take the virus more seriously.

After two new cases in New Zealand yesterday, the national total confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1511. Of those cases, there are seven active cases.

New Zealand's death toll since the pandemic began remains at 22.

Ms Richardson said there was currently no community spread, but that Kiwis shouldn't be naive to think there won't be again.

"Please wash your hands, please be thoughtful, please be kind," she said.

"We hear that people have come into the country and they are Covid positive. We don't need to be unkind about where they might've travelled to and what might've happened.