TODAY |

Community transmission 'can still sneak back in' - Nurse warns of second wave of Covid-19 in NZ

Source:  1 NEWS

The risk of a second wave of Covid-19 in New Zealand is there and is real, according to an emergency nurse.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Sandy Richardson says people need to take the virus more seriously. Source: Breakfast

Sandy Richardson told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning people need to take the virus more seriously.

After two new cases in New Zealand yesterday, the national total confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1511. Of those cases, there are seven active cases.

New Zealand's death toll since the pandemic began remains at 22.

Ms Richardson said there was currently no community spread, but that Kiwis shouldn't be naive to think there won't be again.

"Please wash your hands, please be thoughtful, please be kind," she said.

"We hear that people have come into the country and they are Covid positive. We don't need to be unkind about where they might've travelled to and what might've happened.

"We are going to have people return to this country who are Covid positive, that's a given. We don't have community transmission at this point but we can still have it. It can still sneak back in if we're not careful."

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
Health
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Auckland hotel put into lockdown after report of new Covid-19 case
2
Officers say they were barred from guarding Derek Chauvin's cell because of their race
3
Kiwi runner to resume US marathon after near-death hit-and-run
4
Morning Briefing June 22: Potential ‘leakage’ of virus prompts calls for community testing
5
UK teacher one of three fatally stabbed at park in England
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Stoat on pest free island makes mystery disappearance

Kiwi runner to resume US marathon after near-death hit-and-run
00:25

Auckland hotel put into lockdown after report of new Covid-19 case
02:30

Good Sorts: How Gisborne man turns trash into treasure for charity