TODAY |

Commerce Commission investigating Hell Pizza's alternative meat promotion

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Business

By Irra Lee 

The Commerce Commission has launched an investigation into Hell Pizza’s use of plant-based meat substitutes on its burger pizza.

A Commission spokesperson said the investigation was "fundamentally" due to several complaints about Hell’s use of Beyond Meat products, which contains pea protein, on a pizza it advertised as including "medium-rare burger patty".

The spokesperson said the investigation could result in a "range of action". This action included Hell Pizza being given compliance advice or a warning.

No further comment was made as the investigation is ongoing.

Hell Pizza general manager Ben Cumming said he was "surprised to see [the investigation] announced today" as he had met with the Commission last week.

He said the meeting was "amicable" and that Hell Pizza was "open and honest with them".

He told TVNZ1’s Seven Sharp last month he did not believe the company had been "outwardly" deceptive when advertising its burger pizza.

He said using products from the US-based alternative meat company was done to "make people a bit more aware of what was out there in the world of plant-based meat options".

"We thought it'd be a great idea to actually just advertise it in a really subtle way," he said.

"We just called them burger patties instead of saying specifically what they're made of, and that way we could get as many people to try them as possible, and hopefully just open their minds into what was out there."

The Commission’s investigation follows the Ministry for Primary Industries’ (MPI) investigation over Hell Pizza's potential breach of the Food Act.

MPI tweeted it met with Hell’s Pizza bosses about the "importance of consumers being aware of ingredients so they can make informed decisions", which included making sure customers knew about allergens.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The food retailer indicated ingredients included “a medium rare burger patty”. Source: Seven Sharp
More From
New Zealand
Food and Drink
Business
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:25
Barrett, the All Blacks regular No 10, will play at fullback against the Springboks on Saturday.
'I didn't ask him his opinion' – Steve Hansen on telling Beauden Barrett he's playing fullback
2
Footage shows a car, which police say was stolen, slamming into an oncoming vehicle.
Video shows stolen car slamming head-on into another vehicle after driving wrong-way up Auckland motorway
3
Ardie Savea of the All Blacks scores a try during the Investec Rugby Championship match, All Blacks v South Africa ,AMI Stadium, Christchurch, New Zealand, 17th September 2016. © Copyright Photo: John Davidson / www.photosport.nz
Ardie Savea offers free All Blacks tickets to couple who fell victim to online ticket scam
4
Peter Ellis.
Peter Ellis takes fight to clear name to Supreme Court
5
New Zealand's first 24/7 Kmart store set to open next month in Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Marlborough Boys' College

Woman charged over sex investigation at Marlborough Boys' College
01:34
The Southland man, who has terminal bowel cancer, wants a new agency to oversee cancer care throughout the country.

Terminally ill Blair Vining's petition calling for national cancer agency delivered to Parliament

South Island road.

Extra 2,400km of road to be made safer in Government's $1.4 billion programme
01:16
The incident sent seome schools in the area into lockdown.

Meth-addled Napier man used pregnant partner and baby as 'shield' from gang members - police