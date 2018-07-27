 

Commemoration of first onshore Māori-European meeting gets $3.5 Government funding boost

The Government have given New Zealand's commemoration for the first onshore meeting between Māori and Europeans a $3.5 million boost, with the extra funding going to support a national voyaging event. 

Tuia – Encounters 250 commemorates the 250 years since James Cook and Tahitian chief and navigator Tupaia arrived in 1769 and also recognises Pacific voyagers who were already settled in New Zealand.

Acting Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Carmel Sepuloni said in a statement the event was to promote the "exceptional feats of Pacific, Māori and European voyaging that brought us together as a nation".

"Tuia 250 will enable communities across the country to share the distinctive stories of their regions, giving voice to seldom heard accounts of our past to engage and inspire current and future generations."

The national voyage will visit 19 communities across the country, with a small fleet of vessels including waka hourua, a Tahitian vaka, tall ships and from the New Zealand Navy. 

There will be community and school education programmes involved, with up to 600 youth able to experience Tuia 250 while at sea. 

In total $13.5 million will go to the Tuia 250, with another $9 million from the Lottery Tuia Encounters 250 fund to go to related community events and projects. 

The voyage will be from October to December, 2019. 

04:09
New Zealand’s biggest tree, in Northland’s Waipoua Forest, is under threat from the disease.

Kauri dieback spreads to Auckland's North Shore
Police car generic.

Two Kapiti Coast schools put in lockdown as police hunt person with gun
06:33
The Inside Parliament team discuss the evolving developments of Canadian speakers Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux and their trip to New Zealand.

Should far-right pair Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux be able to speak in New Zealand?

Hawke's Bay teen involved in Tinder murder sentenced to life imprisonment

Napier Girls' High cancels tonight's ball due to 'health and safety concerns' after information from police

Education

Napier Girls' High School has cancelled tonight's school ball citing health and safety concerns based on information from police.

The school principal, Dawn Ackroyd has posted a message on social media to parents, caregivers and students.

"Unfortunately we are cancelling tonight's ball for health and safety concerns based on latest information from Police," she wrote.

"To reiterate the NGHS ball is not going ahead, please do not turn up at the venue," Ms Ackroyd added.

In a statement police say they "have been working with Napier Girls High School after they received a threat against the event planned for tonight".

"Police have been actively investigating the threat received and have been working closely with the school."

"Police will not be disclosing the nature of the threat as it is the subject of an ongoing investigation."

Dunedin and Otago

A man has been arrested and charged following an attempted robbery of Dundas Street dairy in Dunedin yesterday.

The 56-year-old man is set to appear in Dunedin District Court next Friday on a charge of assault with intent to rob.

Police have also recovered a knife thought to be connected to the robbery.

