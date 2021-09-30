Comedian's chicken-eating shower podcast prompts mental health conversations

Sometimes all you need is a bit of fried chicken in a shower to get conversation flowing.

That’s the concept behind comedian James Nokise’s Eating Fried Chicken in the Shower video podcast. The shower is Nokise’s mental health safe space, and he’s invited everyone from TVNZ’s own John Campbell to Silver Fern Katrina Rore for a chat about their wellbeing.

“A couple years ago, I had a mental breakdown … and I found myself crying in my best mate’s shower eating popcorn chicken, and it was awesome,” he explained.

“The more people I talked to about having that episode, the more they seemed to open up about their own mental health. Then someone had a great idea that it could be a podcast.”

Nokise said doing the show had helped him be more aware of his mental health.

Comedian James Nokise and All Blacks forward Angus Ta'avao Source: Seven Sharp

“It’s also helped me feel more comfortable talking mental health conversations.