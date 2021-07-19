Comedian Eli Matthewson talks orgasms, babies and lost dreams

“Once you’re in your 30s you know you’re never gonna be a child star - which was my ultimate dream - but now that’s never gonna happen I’m kind of relaxed about it, you know.”

Your playlist will load after this ad

In this episode of Comedians Cook, Eli Matthewson talks orgasms, babies and lost dreams while making Earl Grey bread and butter pudding.

Comedians Cook is our series where the best comedic talents of Aotearoa show us their culinary skills. You can watch the whole series here.