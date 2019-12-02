TODAY |

College caretaker gives enthusiastic narration after Tauranga pursuit ends with car on its rims

Source:  1 NEWS

Two men were apprehended outside a Tauranga high school after allegedly stealing cigarettes, with its caretaker remarking that police were "keeping the streets clean".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tauranga Boys’ College cleaner said police were ‘keeping the streets clean’. Source: 1 NEWS

Police said they received a report about 2pm of two men taking cigarettes and money from a commercial property on Cameron Road, with a screwdriver being used to threaten the attendant.

A short time later, police began pursuing a vehicle driven by the two men, a green Mazda MX-5, and the car appeared to have had its tires spiked when it came to a stop outside Tauranga Boys' College.

The college's caretaker, David, said he had watched the whole thing.

"I'm doing my best to keep the streets clean and the school of Tauranga Boys clean, and the police are doing a good job of keeping the streets clean from the criminals," he said.

"So we don't want no discharge without conviction or home detention, thank you.

"I was listening to my music and I thought I didn't remember playing this song and I took these off and I could hear all these sirens.

"The kids were told to stay in the class and a few of us came over and we saw the police apprehended the suspect and take away this box.

"Thank you police, you're doing a great job."

New Zealand
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Raw video emerges of fleeing Auckland driver flipping stolen car on motorway
2
Samoa sevens star Laaloi Leilua cuts tournament short after his newborn baby contracts measles
3
Tame Iti hoping snapshot of Tūhoe history makes it way into Kiwi schools
4
Steve Hansen confirms 'mentoring, consulting' role at Toyota Verblitz
5
Hurricanes coach John Plumtree to be All Blacks' assistant coach if Ian Foster gets top job
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
06:17

Sniffer dogs to be trialled in New Zealand to detect bowel cancer

Police investigating potential privacy breach of firearms buyback database

Dogs of all sizes able to travel on Auckland trains from this Sunday

Man charged with murder after mother of eight's death in Hamilton