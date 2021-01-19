Clothes belonging to missing Wellington kayaker found on seabed

Items of clothing belonging to missing kayaker Koyren Campbell have been found on the seabed where the Police National Dive Squad have been searching.

Missing kayaker Koyren Campbell. Source: Supplied

Campbell, 22, was first reported missing on Sunday near the mouth of Wellington Harbour.

The kayak was found floating in the water at Tarakena Bay at around 3.30pm on Sunday, with freshly-caught fish inside.

In a statement today, police said the discovery of Campbell's clothing "raises a number of possibilities, all of which will be assessed".

Police said, however, the find also increases their concern for him.

Searching in the area where the clothing was found will continue, along with searching in the wider area.

"We continue to appeal to members of the public in the South Coast area including Eastbourne through to Wairarapa, or along the Miramar/Seatoun coast, to be vigilant and on the lookout for Koyren," police said.

Police believe the kayak's paddle also remains outstanding.