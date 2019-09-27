Climate strike draws support across the board in Nelson

From the classroom to the local bookshop and even the highest office in town - the climate strike drew support across the board in Nelson.

An estimated 2,000 people filled the streets for the event, which was billed as an intergenerational strike.

Adrian Faulkner told 1 NEWS he “would be ashamed of myself if I didn't support these young people calling for a safer future for themselves”.

The 72-year-old believed it's “extremely important to have older people” involved “because we are the ones who have, through our extravagant lifestyles, damaged the world and we need to recognise that and say ‘sorry’ to the younger generation and support them in their crusade”.

Some have criticised the actions of the school-aged participants leading the strikes.

School Strike for Climate Nelson organiser Josephine Ripley said they’ve struck the idea “that only a saint can protest”.

“Like 'oh these kids are probably driving to school and they're probably not recycling and things like that, and why should we be listening to them?”

But the Nelson College for Girls head student said the movement “is one of the only things that's given me hope for our future”.

She’s buoyed by the support of local businesses who chose to shut up shop for the strike today.

VOLUME bookshop owner Stella Chrysostomou said with the planet under pressure, "businesses have to look at how they do business, how we interact with the planet”.

“Whether you're small or large, you can look at your carbon footprint, you can address how your goods and services go in and come out... efficiencies economically and environmentally," she said.

"And I think businesses will find making changes is good for their bottom line.”

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese agrees the weight of responsibility should be shared by all.

“It is councils, it is iwi, it is business, it is citizens and it is government. And our citizens are really calling on the government of New Zealand now to take action.”

Protestors are calling for a national climate emergency to be declared. Nelson City Council was the second to do so and the Mayor said it was not a token gesture.