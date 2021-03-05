TODAY |

'Classic Wellington' — Resident unsurprised as another burst water pipe drenches home

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

A burst pipe in Wellington has drenched a Mt Victoria home with water this afternoon.

“A contractor has accidentally hit a small pipe,” a Wellington City Council spokesperson said.

Just after 3pm on Majoribanks Street, the water coming out of pipe was seen to be around 10 metres high.

One local described the burst pipe as “classic Wellington”.

“Not great to see gallons of drinking water in the air, but we’ve been pretty riddled with issues for the last few months so not totally unsurprising either,” she said.

Burst pipe causes 10-metre-high wall of water in Wellington, mistaken for earthquake

Wellington Water officials at the scene said it was drinking water bursting out of the pipe.

It’s not the first time Wellington has had water pipe woes.

Wellington City Council crews had to shut off the valves for a burst drinking water pipe in Aro Valley in January after water shot 10 metres into the air.


