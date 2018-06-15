Classic car seized by police in Bay of Plenty meth operation

A classic car has been seized by police in the Bay of Plenty town of Kawerau that was allegedly acquired through the proceeds of illegal drug activity.

A 1955 Ford Customline car seized by police in Kawerau. Source: NZ Police.

Yesterday police seized the 1955 Ford Customline car as part of an ongoing operation to strip people of assets they have acquired through the sale and supply of methamphetamine.

In a statement Sergeant Al Fenwick says police want to ensure those selling meth in the Kawerau community "aren’t able to build and enjoy nest eggs of assets on the back of the suffering and misery of others".