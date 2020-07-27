TODAY |

Clarke Gayford wishes 'favourite achiever' Jacinda Ardern happy 40th birthday

Source:  1 NEWS

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's fiancé has taken to social media to celebrate her 40th birthday. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

The post called the PM his “favourite achiever” and commended her for managing to also fit in fun, love and happiness. Source: Breakfast

In the Instagram post last night, accompanying a photo of the pair, Mr Gayford began by saying he doesn't usually "do these posts".

"But I think a bit of symmetry like the number 40 is worth positing on," he wrote.

In his birthday message, Mr Gayford called Ms Ardern his "favourite achiever in the whole wide world".

"Someone, who despite everything on her plate, still finds time to squeeze lots of fun, love and happiness into our wee family unit."

In response to the post, Ms Ardern shared a love heart emoji. 

Mr Gayford and Ms Ardern have been engaged since last April and share two-year-old daughter Neve together.

Appearing on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, the Prime Minister described her milestone birthday celebration as low key. 

"I had a very quiet day with Clarke and Neve and it was really lovely," she said. 

New Zealand
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
High Court case begins to determine whether Level 4 lockdown was lawful
2
Authorities seek more info after reports a positive Covid-19 case arrived in South Korea from NZ
3
Clarke Gayford wishes 'favourite achiever' Jacinda Ardern happy 40th birthday
4
Warning to check hand sanitiser labels as deadly ingredient prompts recall in US
5
Air New Zealand extends freeze on new international bookings into the country
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18

National drops to 25 per cent in 'rogue' new poll
00:24

Authorities seek more info after reports a positive Covid-19 case arrived in South Korea from NZ

Influx of army recruits amid Covid-19 pandemic
02:10

Canterbury University study into robot mistreatment reveals key to better programming