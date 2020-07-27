Clarke Gayford wishes 'favourite achiever' Jacinda Ardern happy 40th birthday

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's fiancé has taken to social media to celebrate her 40th birthday.

In the Instagram post last night, accompanying a photo of the pair, Mr Gayford began by saying he doesn't usually "do these posts".

"But I think a bit of symmetry like the number 40 is worth positing on," he wrote.

In his birthday message, Mr Gayford called Ms Ardern his "favourite achiever in the whole wide world".

"Someone, who despite everything on her plate, still finds time to squeeze lots of fun, love and happiness into our wee family unit."

In response to the post, Ms Ardern shared a love heart emoji.

Mr Gayford and Ms Ardern have been engaged since last April and share two-year-old daughter Neve together.

Appearing on TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning, the Prime Minister described her milestone birthday celebration as low key.