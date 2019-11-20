TODAY |

Clarke Gayford reveals cheeky engagement gift from Stephen Colbert following comedian's ode to NZ

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and fiancé Clarke Gayford have been gifted an etched tumbler set as an engagement gift from America television personality Stephen Colbert.

Gayford took to Instagram to share the gift today, thanking the comedian for "the wonderful gift".

Jacinda Ardern invited the talk-show host the come here, and he did. Source: Seven Sharp

"His and Her etched tumblers, and by 'His and Her' I mean one says 'Mr' and the other says 'Prime Minister of New Zealand and Leader of the New Zealand Labour Party'. These are going straight to the pool room," he wrote.

Gayford also thanked The Late Night star for his series on New Zealand which led to a spike in searches for New Zealand.

During the an interview with Ms Ardern that aired as part of the series, Colbert offered to officiate the couple's wedding. Ms Ardern and Colbert shared a laugh after Gayford did not seem especially receptive to the idea. 

Jacinda Ardern gifted etched tumbler set from Stephen Colbert for engagement. Source: Clarke Gayford/Instagram
