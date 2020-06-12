TODAY |

Clarke Gayford gifted cardigan by knitting activists to highlight plight of NZ dolphins

An Auckland knitting group has gifted New Zealand’s first man and fishing enthusiast Clarke Gayford a cardigan to highlight the plight of endangered New Zealand dolphins.

In 2019, they planted marigold plants in road potholes around the community to protest the council’s lack of action.

Now, with their free time during lockdown the ladies have been knitting up a storm, making Mr Gayford a dolphin-themed cardigan.

"Because knitting can be political, we put our minds to getting across a really serious political message,” Kumeuknitty’s Christine Rose told Seven Sharp.

"One of my life causes is to advocate for better protection for Maui and Hector's dolphins. They're the world's smallest and rarest marine dolphins."

Clarke sent the ladies a picture of himself wearing their beige creation with a smile and a big thumbs up.

They have also been busy around the town, decorating rubbish bins, signs and trees with bright knitted creations to beautify the streets.

Check out their handiwork in the video above.

