 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Civil Defence ramping up earthquake preparedness drills with Shakedown now an annual event

1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Natural Disasters

Only half of New Zealand adults are prepared should an earthquake hit, according to a study from Civil Defence, who have ramped up their earthquake exercises with Shakeout 2018.

There are fears complacency is creeping in after preparedness peaked following the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes.

The message has stayed the same for generations, "drop, cover hold" and if you live near the coast, the catchy phrase there is "long, strong, get gone".

"The whole country is at risk of earthquakes and our entire coastline is at risk of tsunami so it's really important we practice this regularly," said Sarah Stuart-Black, director of Civil Defence Emergency Management.

Kids know it, and it's important they share it.

"We do want to make sure that they're taking that message beyond the classroom, take it home to their parents and obviously community," Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi said.

The Shakeout drill was held every three years, from now on it'll be an annual event.

The Government agency claims only half of New Zealand adults are prepared should a quake hit. Source: 1 NEWS
Topics
New Zealand
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Police car generic.
Hamilton father finds man holding knife to 3-year-old
2
Chiefs' Brad Weber, dejected following their loss during the Investec Super Rugby Semi-Final match, Hurricanes v Chiefs at Westpac Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand. 30th July 2016. © Copyright Photo: Grant Down / www.photosport.nz
Dejected Brad Weber called All Blacks after missing 51-man squad - 'I thought I was a decent chance'
3
Ms Pugh, the MP referred to as ‘f*****g useless’ on the recording by National’s Simon Bridges, asked the deputy Prime Minister to apologise.
Winston Peters' verbal jab at National's Maureen Pugh in Parliament was 'not an offensive comment,' Speaker says
4
The pilot was killed as well as two DOC workers on board.
'Our hearts go out to the families,' says DOC after triple-fatal Wanaka helicopter crash
5
Tūpuna Maunga Authority
Unwanted walking track carved on sacred pā site in South Auckland
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
Families are usually off limits for political attacks.

Jami-Lee Ross releases text messages with National Party general manager about donation
02:35
The pilot was killed as well as two DOC workers on board.

'Our hearts go out to the families,' says DOC after triple-fatal Wanaka helicopter crash

Chinese businessman at centre of National Party $100k donation controversy 'disappointed' with situation
Silhouette of man's head in front of computer monitor light at night

Man masquerading as youth worker is targeting children online, police warn