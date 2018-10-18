Civil Defence ramping up earthquake preparedness drills with Shakedown now an annual event

Only half of New Zealand adults are prepared should an earthquake hit, according to a study from Civil Defence, who have ramped up their earthquake exercises with Shakeout 2018.

There are fears complacency is creeping in after preparedness peaked following the Christchurch and Kaikoura earthquakes.

The message has stayed the same for generations, "drop, cover hold" and if you live near the coast, the catchy phrase there is "long, strong, get gone".

"The whole country is at risk of earthquakes and our entire coastline is at risk of tsunami so it's really important we practice this regularly," said Sarah Stuart-Black, director of Civil Defence Emergency Management.

Kids know it, and it's important they share it.

"We do want to make sure that they're taking that message beyond the classroom, take it home to their parents and obviously community," Civil Defence Minister Kris Faafoi said.