Civil Defence issues warning as heavy rain and wind batter South Island

Southland residents are being asked to stay at home as much as possible after large downpours of rain caused flooding throughout the Riverton-Otautau area.

A severe weather warning was issued for parts of the South Island yesterday as a cold front following strong northwesterlies was anticipated to bring a significant dumping of rain, particularly around Fiordland.

According to Civil Defence Controller Angus McKay, significant flooding has been reported across Invercargill, Winton, Mokoreta, Edendale-Wyndham, Gore, Fortrose and Tokanui.

"Drivers need to be aware that there is a lot of surface flooding and contractors are getting signage out and trying to clear any culvert blockages but they're also running out of signs so please take care."

Slips have also been reported on Stewart Island and in the Catlins.

Environment Southland has activated its flood warning system with multiple rivers recording rapidly rising water levels.

Strong gales are also being felt across the south and eastern regions of the South Island with strong wind watches in place by MetService for Marlborough, Canterbury plains, Banks Peninsula and Otago.