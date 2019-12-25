City Missions around New Zealand feed thousands for Christmas lunch

While for many New Zealanders, Christmas is celebrated with family, food and a visit from Santa, thousands spend it alone and many of them are doing it tough.

Today they were invited to city mission centres right across the country for the annual Christmas day lunch.

At the Christchurch City Mission, about half a tonne of meat was served up, alongside 150kg of potato salad, 100kg of coldslaw and 1200 buns.

"Everything we do is around home and about creating a sense of purpose and value for every individual we serve and today is that culmination of being able to come together and enjoy their celebration,” says Matt Mark, of the Christchurch City Mission.

Today’s was the biggest Christmas day lunch the Christchurch City Mission had ever hosted, with more than 300 volunteers catering for 1000 guests.

“When you the see the smiling faces, people dancing and conversations going on, the buzz is just incredible and its a vibrant environment,” says Mr Mark.

In Wellington, the City Mission hosted just under 400 people for an outdoor feast in the suburb of Newtown. More than 100 volunteers brought the meal together.