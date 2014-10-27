Christmas holidaymakers take on long traffic delays getting out of Wellington

Christmas commuters travelling out of Wellington earlier today spent as much as 45 minutes in traffic, but the transport agency says congestion is now easing.

Traffic (file photo).

"Northbound congestion heading out of Wellington has now eased and traffic is free flowing throughout the network. Thank you all for your patience!" Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency tweeted at 3:45pm.

Earlier, NZTA said motorists heading north from the capital through Paekākāriki on State Highway 1 coould expect to be delayed between 30 to 45 minutes.

At 3pm, queues reached back to Plimmerton, with traffic heaviest between Pukerua Bay and Paekākāriki, NZTA said.