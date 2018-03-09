Christchurch's Victoria Square to open today following $12.7 million restoration

Source:
Victoria Square in the Garden City will re-open today following a 13 month restoration repairing earthquake damages.
The restoration cost $12.7 million to replace 200,000 pavers, add underground piping and get Australasia’s first illuminated electric fountain back up in running.
Otakaro got public feedback for the restoration and the people of Christchurch decided they wanted the layout to stay the same.
The official re-opening will be on site today at 10:30am.
