Christchurch's Redcliffs School, displaced by 2011 earthquakes, finally returns home today

Source:  1 NEWS

A Christchurch school is returning to its home site today after the 2011 earthquakes forced it to move.

Redcliffs School was forced to move its home site following the 2011 earthquakes. Source: 1 NEWS

Redcliffs School has undergone a nine-year rebuild, vacating its original site after a cliff collapse made it unsafe.

An entire generation of the school's students have been taught at a temporary campus in Sumner.

It was almost shut down in 2016, but a campaign by the school's community prevented its closure.

The school’s new campus will be officially opened later this week by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

