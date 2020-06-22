Christchurch's Redcliffs School, displaced by 2011 earthquakes, finally returns home today

A Christchurch school is returning to its home site today after the 2011 earthquakes forced it to move.

Redcliffs School has undergone a nine-year rebuild, vacating its original site after a cliff collapse made it unsafe.

An entire generation of the school's students have been taught at a temporary campus in Sumner.

