Christchurch woman bemused after cafe denies request to butter takeaway scone for 'health and safety' reasons

Garth Bray
Fair Go Reporter
Fair Go
Garth Bray

At Fair Go, we say no problem too big or too small. Little things count.

“It’s health and safety gone mad," said Judy from Christchurch, adding she was “gobsmacked” and “p’d off”. 

We couldn’t resist.

The source of Judy’s dismay was a humble scone she bought at the Christchurch Hospital cafe and the trouble she had getting it buttered to go.

“I said look, would you mind buttering it for me please? I'm going to be eating on the run. Her words were, ‘I'm sorry this is a health and safety issue, we cannot butter your scone’, and I was gobsmacked.”

Judy didn’t want to make a fuss so she did what most of us do - took her purchase and her simmering resentment and left.

“My mouth must've dropped and I was so stunned at being turned down to have my scone buttered. What kind of service is that?”

Judy has spent 30 years making and selling food to the public. She knows the value of goodwill. She also knows how many scones you need to sell to pay the wages of the person serving you.

“It's all about customer service. Where has the customer service gone?” 

Judy didn’t take to Twitter, or phone the hospital to leave a testy complaint.  She could see the funny side. But this did bug her and she called TVNZ’s consumer champion and Fair Go put it to the test.

When we called at the cafe our modest request for a buttered muffin was also rebuffed. 

What could possibly be the problem? Knife handling hazards?  A rampant superbug? A fatwa on saturated fat? 

Was the Canterbury District Health Board trying to send a subtle cue that it would sell butter but not enable it, by refusing to spread the habit? 

What next? Would hospitals be designated a no-spreading zone, and butter lovers forced to huddle outside on the street in the cold, next to the smokers and vapers, clutching plastic knives and balancing cold scones and butter pats?

The truth is always simpler. 

Canterbury DHB had a scone policy that was out of date (but not out of dates, thankfully).

A helpful spokesperson took time away from matters of life, death, sickness and health, to explain:

“The staff member may have meant 'food safety' as I understand the previous food providers at Christchurch Hospital had a policy whereby staff serving unwrapped food to the public should not touch it with their hands.”

Right.

“However, staff can, and do assist people who need a hand buttering their scones and muffins, and we’re sorry this wasn’t Judy’s experience on the day.”

Good.

The DHB wants to butter Judy up a scone and shout her a cuppa.

Better.

Thanks Canterbury DHB. We know you have a lot on your plate So does Fair Go. So does Judy. 

But the world has not yet scone completely mad over health and safety and we’re happy to spread this one.

Thankfully Judy's experience was a case of out-of-date policy, not PC gone mad. Source: Fair Go
Garth Bray
Anna Burns-Francis
Anna Burns-Francis
Fair Go Reporter
Fair Go
Anna Burns-Francis

The Dunedin treehouse that sparked a nationwide outcry over council bureaucracy has been brought back to life - or rather, rebuilt.

The treehouse, belonging to the Oke family, was ruled in breach of the Building Code by the Dunedin City Council after a neighbour’s complaint over privacy. 

While it didn’t breach privacy rules, the council told the family it was considered an unsafe structure, and demanded it be removed.

“I think it was ridiculous, I still think that,” says the boys' mother Janice Norman-Oke.

Read more: Council tells family to remove backyard treehouse it says breaches Building Code

It was Ms Norman-Oke’s father Trevor who’d built the treehouse for his grandchildren, and he too thought it was perfectly safe to climb.

“What's wrong with kids playing in their own backyard anymore, are we not allowed that?” he said at the time.

“I don't see why the council would waste their time on it.”

But the council was insistent the structure had to come down.

The treehouse’s owner was notified by the city council that a complaint had been received about it. Source: Fair Go

However after multiple media outlets picked up Fair Go’s story, Dunedin councillor Mike Lord came up with a solution.

He brought together an anonymous donation of materials and the Mosgiel Rotary Club to rebuild the treehouse to a new, compliant standard.

And the boys are pretty happy with the result.

“It’s excellent for Nerf wars,” says Logan Oke.

His brother Ethan’s equally pleased with the new playhouse.

“It’s got a lot more room and you can fit lots more people up [there]” he says.

Mum Janice is just pleased this suburban saga is finally over.

“The media attention was a little substantial, more than I expected” she says.

“However that really helped solve the issue, really quickly”.

The saga of the Oke family's treehouse went nationwide, but now, the young boys who want to enjoy it can do so. Source: Fair Go
Anna Burns-Francis