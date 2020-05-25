Christchurch Santa Parade cancelled for the first time in its 73-year history

The Christchurch Santa Parade has been cancelled for the first time in its 73-year history.

Christchurch Santa Parade. Source: Christchurch Council

Christchurch Children’s Christmas Parade Trust Manager Pam Morris says the cancellation is due to uncertainty about Covid-19 restrictions.

However, Ms Morris outlined an alternative plan that would still see Christmas celebrated in the Garden City.

“As we will have the building (in QEll Park), 40 plus floats, costumes, lights, music and tools we are going to create what will possibly be Santa’s biggest Grotto in New Zealand.

“Children will be able to see all our floats together, appreciate and connect with them and their characters.”

They hope to have bands and food vendors set up in the venue over the two weekends it would be open, as well as other activities to enjoy.

