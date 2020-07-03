Christchurch mosque attack terrorist sacks lawyers, to represent himself at sentencing

TODAY |

The terrorist who opened fire on two mosques in Christchurch, killing 51 people in New Zealand's worst hate crime, will represent himself at his sentencing.

Australian man Brenton Harrison Tarrant has entered guilty pleas to 51 charges of murder, 40 charges of attempted murder and a charge of committing a terrorist act following the attacks on Al Noor and Linwood mosques on March 15 last year.

His lawyers, Shane Tait and Jonathan Hudson, applied for leave to withdraw from the case at the High Court at Christchurch this morning, on Tarrant's request.

Justice Cameron Mander granted the request after confirming directly with Tarrant, and notified the court he intended to appoint a "standby lawyer" to assist with the process.

The sentencing will go ahead on August 24 as planned.

Last week the Government said it would be easing border restrictions to allow victims and support people into the country for sentencing.

The Ministry of Justice also said it was offering more financial help for those who wanted to travel for the sentencing.

