Christchurch mosque attack accused charged with engaging in terrorist act

A charge of engaging in a terrorist act, along with a further murder charge, have been laid against the Christchurch mosque attack accused today.

Police say a charge of engaging in a terrorist act under section 6A of the Terrorism Suppression Act 2002 has now been filed against Brenton Tarrant.

The charge will allege that a terrorist act was carried out in Christchurch on 15 March 2019 and follows consultation between police, Crown Law and the Christchurch Crown Solicitors Office.

An additional murder charge and two additional attempted murder charges have also been filed against the 28-year-old.

In total, 51 charges of murder, 40 of attempted murder and one charge under the Terrorism Suppression Act have now been filed against Tarrant.

Police met with victims' families to inform them of the new charges, with just over 200 people attending a meeting this afternoon in Christchurch.