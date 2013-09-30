Christchurch man died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using faulty heater, coroner rules

The death of a Christchurch man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning has been ruled accidental after inhaling fumes from a faulty LPG heater in an enclosed space, the coroner has found.

Albert Wylie died following the incident at a home on Dover Street, in St Albans, between July 22 and July 23, 2015.

The coroner recommended that cabinet heaters be used in larger rooms, and not in bedrooms or bathrooms. He also recommended that they be serviced regularly, preferably at the beginning of the heating season.