TODAY |

Christchurch man died from carbon monoxide poisoning after using faulty heater, coroner rules

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury

The death of a Christchurch man who died from carbon monoxide poisoning has been ruled accidental after inhaling fumes from a faulty LPG heater in an enclosed space, the coroner has found.

Albert Wylie died following the incident at a home on Dover Street, in St Albans, between July 22 and July 23, 2015.

The coroner recommended that cabinet heaters be used in larger rooms, and not in bedrooms or bathrooms. He also recommended that they be serviced regularly, preferably at the beginning of the heating season.

New regulations have since been implemented for all gas appliances imported or manufactured in the country.

Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Accidents
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
A file image of a courtroom coat of arms.
Well-known Kiwi sportsman loses fight for permanent name suppression over drug case
2
A man was shot dead and a woman was shot and injured on May 1.
Lengthy sentences ordered for execution-style Auckland murder linked to Comancheros gang
3
Khadijah Mellah, 18, won the Magnolia Cup at Glorious Goodwood.
British teen makes history, becomes UK's first hijab-wearing jockey
4
Ellis was sentenced to 10 years’ imprisonment in June 1993 and served seven years.
'Satanic panic' and 'sex safaries' - looking back at Christchurch's Peter Ellis crèche case
5
The former Highlanders player and national sevens rep's fundraising challenge looks easier than it was in this sped up footage.
'I got it done' - Former Highlander Buxton Popoali'i completes hour-long prone hold for struggling families
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:11

King tides, snowfall, gale winds: Caution urged over impending weather
03:38
A vino expert helps separate the prized plonk from the not so good stuff.

Can you trust the little gold stickers on wine bottles?
03:43
But is this all a storm in a non-milky suction cup?

Milk, burger, patty - Federated Farmers accuse vegans of stealing product descriptions

Parliamentary Service probe finds no proof of abuse claims against Maggie Barry