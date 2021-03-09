Christchurch councillors propose free bus rides for two years in bid to raise patronage

Two Environment Canterbury councillors are proposing a two-year trial of free buses in greater Christchurch to try and get people out of cars.

The trial, which would start from the middle of next year if it goes ahead, is expected to cost millions in taxpayer and ratepayer funds. It also comes amid the regional council’s proposed rates hike of 24.5 per cent.

But, with more than half of the city’s emissions coming from transport, ECan councillor Megan Hands said more needed to be done to investigate how the city could “get more bums on seats” in buses.

ECan councillor John Sunckell​ has also backed Hands.

There were many reasons why people tended to keep away from public transport in Christchurch, Hands said.

“Some of that has to do with we don’t have much congestion and a bit of a hangover post-earthquake.

“We’re still recovering from that and that’s really changed the way we’ve moved around our city.”

She said the trial would determine if price was a factor in people’s transport choices. It could also serve as a New Zealand case study for other councils.