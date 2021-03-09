TODAY |

Christchurch councillors propose free bus rides for two years in bid to raise patronage

Source:  1 NEWS

Two Environment Canterbury councillors are proposing a two-year trial of free buses in greater Christchurch to try and get people out of cars.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Public transport is vital in our cities to keep congestion down and emissions down. Source: Seven Sharp

The trial, which would start from the middle of next year if it goes ahead, is expected to cost millions in taxpayer and ratepayer funds. It also comes amid the regional council’s proposed rates hike of 24.5 per cent.

But, with more than half of the city’s emissions coming from transport, ECan councillor Megan Hands said more needed to be done to investigate how the city could “get more bums on seats” in buses.

ECan councillor John Sunckell​ has also backed Hands.

There were many reasons why people tended to keep away from public transport in Christchurch, Hands said.

“Some of that has to do with we don’t have much congestion and a bit of a hangover post-earthquake.

“We’re still recovering from that and that’s really changed the way we’ve moved around our city.”

She said the trial would determine if price was a factor in people’s transport choices. It could also serve as a New Zealand case study for other councils.

ECan will vote on whether it wants to investigate the trial on Thursday.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Transport
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Snake found in drain at Auckland construction site sparks biosecurity scare
2
Superyacht denied entry to New Zealand heads to Australia
3
Joseph Parker confirms new trainer as he seeks pathway back to the top
4
Dozens of Chromebooks stolen in early morning break-ins at separate Auckland schools
5
David Hartnell says Meghan and Harry should have 'named, names' when accusing royal family of racism
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

First large-scale Covid-19 vaccination clinic opens in Auckland for household members of border workers

Snake found in drain at Auckland construction site sparks biosecurity scare

Superyacht denied entry to New Zealand heads to Australia

Nurses strikes during vaccine rollout possible, says union