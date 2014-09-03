 

Christchurch City's water supply to be temporarily chlorinated

Christchurch City Council has approved the decision to temporarily chlorinate the city's water supply.

The decision follows an inspection last year which found the 103 underground well heads could be at risk of contamination.

According to Three Waters and Waste head John Mackie, the health of the wells hasn't changed but independent engineer testing has become more rigorous after the Havelock North outbreak.

Chief Medical Officer of health Dr Alastair Humphries recommended the water be chlorinated until upgrades can be made.

The Council voted in a clear majority to allow the decision but many councillors stressed the need for the supply to remove chlorination as soon as safely possible.

The temporary system will cost $850,000 and will take six to eight weeks before it is in place.

Council will give a start date for chlorinated water supply closer to the time.

