TODAY |

Christchurch City councillor accused of inappropriate behaviour denies allegations

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury

The Christchurch City councillor banned from attending any events involving young people after complaints about alleged grossly inappropriate messages to three young people, one aged 13, has denied the allegations in a statement released to media today.

In the statement, Christchurch City Councillor, Deon Swiggs said he denied "any allegations of misconduct".

Your playlist will load after this ad

Complaints have led Mayor Lianne Dalziel to temporarily ban the councillor for events involving young people. Source: 1 NEWS

Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel earlier today banned Mr Swiggs from attending any events involving young people after a written complaint had been filed about "grossly inappropriate" messages sent by the councillor over a three-year period to three people then aged between 13 and 21.

Mr Swiggs said in the statement today he welcomed a full investigation and would co-operate fully with the inquiry.

Ms Dalziel was first made aware of the messages in May this year. 

Full statement from Mr Swiggs:

I am the Christchurch City Councillor being referred to in the media. I felt it important to identify myself to stop aspersion being cast on my council colleagues.

I deny any allegations of misconduct and welcome a full investigation into any complaints.

I will co-operate fully with the inquiry and hope it will be resolved quickly so Christchurch ratepayers have certainty ahead of voting in the current election.

I will make no further comment at this time.
 

Christchurch City Councillor, Deon Swiggs. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:16
Watch: Kiwi RWC ref in hot water after giving Fijian player low-five while they were beating Wallabies
2
Pair found guilty of murdering and torturing Auckland teen Dimetrius Pairama
3
End of New Zealand's golden weather as heavy rain, gale force winds set to sweep in
4
Steve Hansen gets RWC media giggling with cheeky one-liner analysing win over Boks - 'We're one-from-one'
5
'Steve's ringing' – All Blacks super fan Kristen Whiu gets surprise call from Hansen
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Flavoured e-cigarettes can kill lung cells, study finds

Police confirm 'small explosive item' found in car of person who fled Wellington crash scene

DHB 'looking to make changes' after man left brain damaged, patient's wife told

Unvaccinated staff, students at Wellington school ordered to stay home after measles diagnosis