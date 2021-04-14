Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says "difficult conversations" with unvaccinated border workers have begun.

Your playlist will load after this ad

At today's 1pm official Covid-19 briefing he stated that any border workers who refuse to be vaccinated will be moved on from their roles by the end of the month.

"From Monday the difficult conversations have begun with employees who have jobs on the front-line who have not been vaccinated," Hipkins said.

"By the end of the month there will be no one working in those front-line roles who hasn’t had at least the first dose of the vaccine."

It comes as a MIQ worker at Auckland's Grand Millennium who tested positive for Covid-19 allegedly supplied false information to his employer that he had been tested regularly prior to last weeks positive result.

But records revealed today suggest the worker - known as Case B - might not have been tested since as far back as November last year.

Hipkins said that the individual was supplying information to the employer that they were being tested.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"At this point it appears that was not the case," he said.

"Some of the information doesn’t match up.

"It started to become apparent something was not quite right over the last week or so."

MIQ security guard with Covid-19 falsely claimed he had been tested regularly — officials

Police were also called in to help with contact tracing efforts for the worker, Hipkins revealed.

It is a rule that all MIQ workers, no matter how in-frequent their shifts might be, have to be tested for Covid-19 every two weeks.