Chorus reassures people network has capacity to meet demand amid record usage

Andrew Macfarlane, 1 NEWS Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

As New Zealanders enter their first full week working from home, Chorus is reassuring people that there's more than enough capacity in the network to cope with demand.

Chorus told 1 NEWS usage peaked last night at 2.84 terrabytes per second. Source: 1 NEWS

Peak traffic on Saturday reached 2.82Tbps, which is equivalent to 600,000 high-definition movies being watched simultaneously.

"The network has the capacity to handle this," Chorus chief executive JB Rousselot said.

"The previous (record-breaking) peak had been recorded at the Rugby World Cup.

"I think we were at 2.7 tbs per second, but we're above that and have spare capacity on top of that," he said.

Many New Zealanders have also been trying to get connected to the web, as they face weeks at home.

"We managed to do 1800 new connections last week" Mr Rousselot said.

While many are heading online to work remotely, most are using apps like Skype, Houseparty, Netflix or YouTube.

One technology commentator is reminding people to keep privacy in mind, when downloading new apps.

"People really have to look at these terms and conditions carefully," Paul Brislen said.

"You are sharing your data with a whole range of people and a whole range of situations."

"Especially if you're dealing with work-related matters you've got to be really careful about what information you're sharing."

New Zealand
Andrew Macfarlane
Technology
