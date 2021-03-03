Children’s Commissioner pleads for more funding to better monitor Oranga Tamariki

A lack of funding left the welfare of children in state care un-checked, according to Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft.

In a routine annual review of the Government’s agencies, Becroft today pleaded with Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee for more money.

He said his office had been underfunded for decades and, as a result, the commission’s monitoring of Oranga Tamariki fell by the wayside.

"For 30 years, we haven't been able to visit every child in care. We haven't been able to hear their experiences. We haven't been able to check as best we can that they're not being abused or neglected or emotionally abused."

Former Oranga Tamariki boss Gráinne Moss also appeared, though there was little mention of the organisation's tumultuous year and the extended calls that she resign from the agency.

Moss and her temporary replacement Sir Harawira Gardiner both declined 1 NEWS’ interview requests.