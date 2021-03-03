TODAY |

Children’s Commissioner pleads for more funding to better monitor Oranga Tamariki

Source:  1 NEWS

A lack of funding left the welfare of children in state care un-checked, according to Children’s Commissioner Andrew Becroft.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A lack of funding left the welfare of children in state care unchecked, Andrew Becroft said today. Source: 1 NEWS

In a routine annual review of the Government’s agencies, Becroft today pleaded with Parliament’s Social Services and Community Select Committee for more money.

He said his office had been underfunded for decades and, as a result, the commission’s monitoring of Oranga Tamariki fell by the wayside. 

"For 30 years, we haven't been able to visit every child in care. We haven't been able to hear their experiences. We haven't been able to check as best we can that they're not being abused or neglected or emotionally abused."

Former Oranga Tamariki boss Gráinne Moss also appeared, though there was little mention of the organisation's tumultuous year and the extended calls that she resign from the agency. 

read more
Oranga Tamariki to have ‘laser-like focus’ on needs of children – Kelvin Davis

Moss and her temporary replacement Sir Harawira Gardiner both declined 1 NEWS’ interview requests. 


New Zealand
Politics
Social Issues
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Large glowing sharks discovered lurking in New Zealand waters
2
Destiny Church leaders leave Auckland on eve of lockdown, ask Rotorua followers for money
3
Aussie Glenn Maxwell destroys seat as he smashes 28 runs off one Black Caps over in Wellington T20 clash
4
Bachelor NZ: Is Moses Mackay related to a contestant?
5
'Insanity' - Medical expert slams Government's recent contact tracing efforts
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland café owner charged with not displaying QR code avoids court third time, citing lockdown

Mycoplasma bovis rule-breaking cattle farmer handed $21,000 fine

Dirty Politics saga ends with tobacco lobbyist's courtroom apology over defamatory Whale Oil blogs
01:37

Kiwi researchers help discover Covid-19 treatment that improves critically ill patients' survival rate