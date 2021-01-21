TODAY |

Children rejoice: The Wiggles' isolation hotel voucher blunder now resolved

Source:  1 NEWS

The Wiggles have been granted places in managed isolation hotels for their tour in March after lodging a request with the Government for rooms.

Source: Breakfast

Twelve members of the children’s group were granted rooms set aside for contingencies, a managed isolation and quarantine spokesperson said.

“This is the most practical solution to ensure returning New Zealanders and critical workers don’t miss out on spaces in managed isolation and ensure that no eligible travellers under the emergency allocation process miss out, whilst finding a pragmatic solution to this situation,” the spokesperson said.

'Practical solution' expected by PM over The Wiggles tour after managed isolation issues

This is a very unusual situation, the spokesperson added.

“It is important to highlight that just because someone gets a visa to travel to New Zealand this does not mean we automatically give them a voucher in managed isolation,” the spokesperson said.

The Wiggles announce 2021 New Zealand tour

Tickets went on sale in November for over 20 concerts around New Zealand, starting mid-March.

New Zealand
Music
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:18
New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases
2
Full list: Baby names rejected by NZ officials in 2020
3
Boy's shark encounter at popular Auckland beach 'like staring into the eyes of Jaws'
4
Children rejoice: The Wiggles' isolation hotel voucher blunder now resolved
5
Rebel Wilson says she is treated differently since incredible weight loss
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:18

New locations of interest added to list of places visited by Auckland Covid-19 community cases
01:09

'Never room for boasting' — NZ's Covid response ranked first in world, but at an awkward time

Boy's shark encounter at popular Auckland beach 'like staring into the eyes of Jaws'
00:14

Burst pipe causes 10-metre-high wall of water in Wellington, mistaken for earthquake