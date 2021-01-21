Children rejoice: The Wiggles' isolation hotel voucher blunder now resolved

The Wiggles have been granted places in managed isolation hotels for their tour in March after lodging a request with the Government for rooms.

Twelve members of the children’s group were granted rooms set aside for contingencies, a managed isolation and quarantine spokesperson said.

“This is the most practical solution to ensure returning New Zealanders and critical workers don’t miss out on spaces in managed isolation and ensure that no eligible travellers under the emergency allocation process miss out, whilst finding a pragmatic solution to this situation,” the spokesperson said.

This is a very unusual situation, the spokesperson added.

“It is important to highlight that just because someone gets a visa to travel to New Zealand this does not mean we automatically give them a voucher in managed isolation,” the spokesperson said.

