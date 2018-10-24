Child exploitation video being shared by young Aucklanders could result in 14 years in prison, police warn

Police are investigating the distribution of a “graphic and disturbing” child exploitation video which they say is being shared online by young people in the wider Auckland region.

Source: 1 NEWS

“The video depicting child exploitation, which has been circulated in the past, is graphic in nature but police will not be disclosing any further details out of respect for the victim,” Detective Senior Sergeant Alex Carter of the Online Child Exploitation Team Across New Zealand (OCEANZ) said in a statement today.

He urged anyone who saw it being shared to contact police.



"Every time this video, and others like it, are shared, the subjects are being revictimised and this leads to further trauma."

He said police understand the video was predominately being shared among young people in the wider Auckland area.

Carter reiterated it is an offence to distribute objectionable material under the Films, Videos and Publications Classifications Act 1993.

The offence carries a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

“It is also an offence to be in possession of objectionable content, punishable by up to 10 years in prison.”

Anyone who is aware of it being shared and know who is sharing it is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 210513/8328 or anonymously call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111