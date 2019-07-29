TODAY |

Child dies in Upper Hutt after suspected 'tragic accident' at park

Source:  1 NEWS

A child has died in Upper Hutt after suffering critical injuries in a suspected "tragic accident" at a local park.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed the child was taken to a medical centre in Upper Hutt at around 11.40am, after an incident at Harcourt Park.

A spokesperson told 1 NEWS the child had suffered critical injuries and died a short time later.

"While inquiries into the circumstances of this matter are still being undertaken, initial indications are that the child's injuries were the result of a tragic accident at an Upper Hutt park," the police spokesperson says.

There will be a "police presence" at Harcourt Park as they investigate the incident, the spokesperson says.

It comes after the unexplained death of a baby in Napier this morning, which police are investigating.

New Zealand
Accidents
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:26
Student among six new cases of Covid-19 community transmission in NZ today
2
Police investigation underway in Hawke's Bay following unexplained death of baby
3
Man sentenced over booze run escape from Hamilton Covid-19 isolation hotel
4
Full video: Health Minister gives Covid-19 update
5
Kiwis still support Jacinda Ardern amid Covid-19 return, Auckland lockdown - poll
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:19

Llama owner's Welly walkabouts bring smiles to faces despite 'stink' year

Family First New Zealand qualifies to register as charity, court rules

National promises it will 'empower small businesses to grow, thrive and succeed'

Full video: Health Minister gives Covid-19 update