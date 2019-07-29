Child dies in Upper Hutt after suspected 'tragic accident' at park

A child has died in Upper Hutt after suffering critical injuries in a suspected "tragic accident" at a local park.

Police. (File photo) Source: 1 NEWS

Police confirmed the child was taken to a medical centre in Upper Hutt at around 11.40am, after an incident at Harcourt Park.

A spokesperson told 1 NEWS the child had suffered critical injuries and died a short time later.

"While inquiries into the circumstances of this matter are still being undertaken, initial indications are that the child's injuries were the result of a tragic accident at an Upper Hutt park," the police spokesperson says.

There will be a "police presence" at Harcourt Park as they investigate the incident, the spokesperson says.