Child dies, another in ICU after boat capsizes south of Dunedin

A child has died in hospital following a boat capsized yesterday, just south of Dunedin.

Taieri Mouth. Source: Google Maps

Five people were taken to Dunedin Hospital following the incident at Taieri Mouth, a small village at the mouth of the Taieri River.

Police were called to the scene around 1pm when a small boat with an outboard motor flipped as it was attempting to cross the bar.

Another child is in a serious condition and remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

The three others, two adults and one child, have since been released from care.