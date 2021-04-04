Child dies, another in ICU after boat capsizes south of Dunedin

A child has died in hospital following a boat capsized yesterday, just south of Dunedin.
Taieri Mouth. Source: Google Maps
Five people were taken to Dunedin Hospital following the incident at Taieri Mouth, a small village at the mouth of the Taieri River.
Police were called to the scene around 1pm when a small boat with an outboard motor flipped as it was attempting to cross the bar.
Another child is in a serious condition and remains in the Intensive Care Unit.
The three others, two adults and one child, have since been released from care.
An investigation into the death has been launched by police on behalf of the coroner.