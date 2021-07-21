Check out the southern ski-field bar boasting amazing views

A Tekapo ski-bar may just hold the title of the most picturesque place to work in New Zealand.

The von Brown Hut describes itself as a quaint wee refreshment hut, situated near the top of the T1 T-Bar.

Once there, "you can warm up inside or stay outside and take in the scenery while enjoying a drink, snack, and a good yarn with some of the locals".

However, it might be the views rather than the drinks and snacks people are flocking there for.