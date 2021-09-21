TODAY |

Check clocks and smoke alarms: Change to daylight saving time begins overnight

Source:  1 NEWS

It's time to say goodbye to an hour of sleep as New Zealand welcomes daylight saving overnight.

Daylight saving Source: istock.com

The clocks will go forward one hour from 2am on Sunday, giving people an extra hour to enjoy the outdoors before it gets dark in the evening. 

Daylight saving in New Zealand begins each year on the last Sunday in September, and ends at 3am on the first Sunday in April.  

Fire and Emergency NZ is urging Kiwis to use the change as a reminder to up the safety of their homes. 

This is especially important for Aucklanders who will be spending more time at home because of Alert Level 3. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

New Zealand welcomes daylight saving this Sunday, but Te Anau wants it year-round. Source: Seven Sharp

Fire and Emergency urges people to check smoke alarm batteries, its cleanliness, its expiry date and where it’s placed. 

Daylight saving will end on April 3, 2022. 

New Zealand
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Bee careful! Sydney man returns from shop to find swarm invaded car
2
'Serious injuries' following two-car crash in Christchurch
3
Police launch homicide investigation after woman dies in Bay of Plenty
4
Council's Zoom meeting goes viral as people pretend they're in it
5
‘Probable carcinogen’ glyphosate being sprayed on most major NZ highways
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Lockdown leaves over 25% of all Pasifika in NZ needing financial support

‘Probable carcinogen’ glyphosate being sprayed on most major NZ highways

Police launch homicide investigation after woman dies in Bay of Plenty

Quick-thinking Samoan-speaking police officer saves RSE worker’s life