Chatham Islands wildfire yet to be contained after ripping though 3000 hectares

Fire and emergency services are still continuing their efforts to contain the wildfire burning on the Chatham Islands.

Images taken from a Royal New Zealand C-130 of a bush fire on the Chatham Islands. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

Two helicopters and four fire crews are on site of the fire which broke out on Thursday.

Fire services say the fire has since ripped through approximately 3,000 hectares of land, which is equivalent to about 3000 rugby fields.

Principal Rural Fire Officer, Craig Cottrill, says "the fire is expected to be fully contained in the next day or two".

However, it could take two weeks before it's fully extinguished and any risk of it flaring up again is over.