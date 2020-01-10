Central Otago’s rabbit population continues to spiral out of control, with several farmers across the region saying it’s the worst it’s ever been.

Your playlist will load after this ad

“The latest virus that came in and was released here hasn’t worked, we need to look at alternatives,” Matakanui Station owner Andrew Paterson says.

The Otago Regional Council released two lots of the K5 calicivirus across the region in 2018 and 2019.

ORC Biosecurity and Biodiversity team leader Richard Lord says some areas were highly impacted by the virus, while it had very little effect in others.

Farmers 1 NEWS spoke to, say the results were minimal.

“We did notice some dead, but not many,” says Paterson.

The council isn’t ruling out using the same virus again, with councillor Gary Kelliher saying it’s possible it could still be effective, if released at a different time of the year.

Farmer Andrew Paterson says the problem has got out of hand and thinks 1080 poison is now the only option, alongside regular shooting.

“Poisoning is really one of the only options left to us… it’s the last resort,” he says.

Wanaka farmer Phill Hunt agrees.

“It’s very cost effective, well proven to work and a tool in the toolbox.”

Councillor Gary Kelliher sees merit in using 1080, but would like to see the council investigate newer methods, such as genetic mutation and biological controls which act as contraceptives.

“Within the Otago Regional Council I don’t believe there is much thinking about it and that’s going to be my challenge to increase that thinking.”