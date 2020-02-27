Central Otago's age old Cavalcade once again draws crowds from around the country

Whether you choose to walk, ride or sit in a wagon, Central Otago’s age old Cavalcade has once again drawn in crowds from all over the country.

While there were several first timers, many more have returned from years past.

“I rode my first one and I’ve done 25 walkers and I think maybe next year I’d like to go in the wagons and experience that,” trail boss Sandra Cain says.

People can chose to ride on horseback, sit in a wagon, walk, or even ride a bike on several different paths.

This year's event is a special anniversary for the walkers, celebrating a quarter of a century.

The event used to be run in November, but switched to February several years ago, in hopes of better weather.

The weather has been playing its part, with close to 30 degree temperatures forecast each day.