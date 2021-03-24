Central Auckland supermarket closed for deep-clean yesterday after potential link to Covid-19 MIQ case

An Auckland supermarket closed for deep-cleaning yesterday after a staff member returned a weak positive Covid-19 test.

Countdown Quay Street, Auckland. Source: Google Maps

Countdown Quay Street was closed around 11.30am yesterday and re-opened today.

The staff member said it was in connection with Case A, a cleaner at the Grand Millennium MIQ facility who tested positive for the virus on Monday as part of routine surveillance testing. The case was asymptomatic.

"We were contacted yesterday morning about a team member in our Quay Street store who at that stage had returned a weak positive Covid test," Countdown's general manager of health and safety Kiri Hannifin told 1 NEWS.

"As a precaution, we immediately closed the store just before midday to brief and provide support to our team, undertake a deep clean and wait for further advice."

Hannifin said the case was still under investigation.

Case A was also reported to have visited the BestStart St Lukes kindergarten to pick up their grandchild on Friday March 19.

The supermarket and the kindergarten have not been included in the Ministry of Health’s locations of interest.

There is only one confirmed location of interest Case A had been at: Mount Roskill Countdown on Saturday between 3pm to 3.15pm.

This morning, the Director-General of Health said the household contact of Case A reported as a weak positive Covid-19 case yesterday had subsequently returned a negative test.

“The re-testing of the household member who had returned the initial weak positive, the re-testing there and the serology testing were both negative,” Dr Ashley Bloomfield told Breakfast.

He said there was "no suggestion of any further spread" of the virus following this development.