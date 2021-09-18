CDHB steps in to help Timaru Hospital struck by tragedy

With Timaru Hospital's new orthopaedic surgeon losing his three young daughters in tragic circumstances last Thursday, Canterbury DHB has swooped in to ease the load.

Twin two-year-old girls Maya and Karla Dickason and their six-year-old sister Liane, who died in Timaru

Graham Dickason lost his three daughters, six-year-old Liane Dickason and her twin sisters Maya and Karla, aged two, during an incident at their home on Queen Street.

His wife Lauren Anne Dickason, 40, is charged with the murder of their three young children.

The family moved from South Africa recently, having only been out of managed isolation a week before tragedy struck.

Graham had taken up a role at the hospital as their new orthopaedic surgeon but with him on bereavement leave, Canterbury DHB is helping to support Timaru Hospital.

An orthopaedic surgeon as well as registrar resources have been loaned to the district heath board to help cover acute orthopaedic care required at the hospital.

"During what is an incredibly difficult time for our South Canterbury DHB colleagues, Canterbury DHB is providing support to deliver their acute orthopaedic service," a CDHB spokesperson told 1News.

Mandy Sinanyoni, nanny of the three daughters of Graham and Lauren Dickason, holds photographs of the Dickason family in her Pretoria, South Africa home. Source: Associated Press

"Since Friday last week we have provided both orthopaedic surgeon and registrar resources to facilitate the continuity of the acute orthopaedic care in South Canterbury."

Canterbury DHB says it will continue loaning Timaru Hospital resources it needs to maintain its orthopaedic service until at least Friday next week.

New Zealand authorities have been working to secure a spot in managed isolation for a family member of the Dickasons to come into the country.

"I think it's incredibly important and I know all New Zealanders would agree, getting family support in as quickly as possible is key and we are working very hard to provide it," Jacinda Ardern said on Sunday.

Lauren Dickason has been remanded to Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch for a mental health assessment.

She will next appear in the High Court at Timaru on October 5.