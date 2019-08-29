TODAY |

Cashmere High School head boy recognised with PM's Pacific Youth Award for leadership after terrorist attack

Jordan Oppert
1 NEWS Reporter
1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Jordan Oppert

Christchurch's Cashmere High School was deeply affected by the March 15 terrorist attack, losing seven people from their school community.

Head Boy, Okirano Talaia, has been a pillar of strength and familiar face for his peers. Within 24 hours of the shooting he’d arranged a mass student vigil, march and a food drive for emergency services.

He’s now been recognised with a top honour, having been awarded the Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Award for inspiration and leadership.

The Pacific Peoples Ministry, which runs the award, says Okirano exhibits leadership beyond his years.

As part of the award, he will go on an overseas diplomacy posting worth $10,000.

Okirano’s Dean at Cashmere High, Margaux Hlavac, says the school is extremely proud and that he’s a well-deserved recipient.

“I really believe his work and immediate action on March 15 set the foundation for our community to be able to respond as positively as we could in such tragic circumstances,” she said.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Okirano Tilaia has been awarded the Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Award. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Terrorism
Jordan Oppert
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
05:40
Through tears, departing Breakfast host Daniel Faitaua says goodbye and pays tribute to his dying brother
2
Nepo Laulala and his wife in tears after prop's inclusion in All Blacks' World Cup squad
3
Ngani Laumape axing 'a real sickener' for Rugby World Cup, say Irish press
4
'The public deserve to know' - Paula Bennett accuses Govt of secretly planning Ihumātao purchase with taxpayer funds
5
Watch: Parramatta Eels star Maika Sivo overcome with emotion as dad flown over for surprise visit from Fiji
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Woman remanded on bail for allegedly defrauding over $1 million from Canterbury DHB
00:48

Mako sharks now have greater protection

00:48

Sir John Kirwan lays out mental health goal as MPs launch cross-party group
00:26

Watch: Take a look inside Auckland's newest mall, Westfield Newmarket