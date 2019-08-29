Cashmere High School head boy recognised with PM's Pacific Youth Award for leadership after terrorist attack

Christchurch's Cashmere High School was deeply affected by the March 15 terrorist attack, losing seven people from their school community.

Head Boy, Okirano Talaia, has been a pillar of strength and familiar face for his peers. Within 24 hours of the shooting he’d arranged a mass student vigil, march and a food drive for emergency services.

He’s now been recognised with a top honour, having been awarded the Prime Minister’s Pacific Youth Award for inspiration and leadership.

The Pacific Peoples Ministry, which runs the award, says Okirano exhibits leadership beyond his years.

As part of the award, he will go on an overseas diplomacy posting worth $10,000.

Okirano’s Dean at Cashmere High, Margaux Hlavac, says the school is extremely proud and that he’s a well-deserved recipient.