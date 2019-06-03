'Be careful' – Auckland man's warning after being attacked in Snapchat date gone wrong

An Auckland man has issued a warning to others after he was brutally attacked by a man he had arranged a date with over Snapchat.

Jerry Uili, also known as Jerry On The Beat, was attacked last Thursday night at a park in Auckland, receiving hammer blows and stab wounds to his head and right arm.

The assault took place in Papatoetoe after Mr Uili agreed to meet with a person who turned out to have a fake Snapchat profile and was in fact known to him.

"I waited for 20-minutes and then got a message saying, 'I'm here'," he told 1 NEWS.

The alleged attacker told Mr Uili he finished work at late hours and wanted to meet after midnight.

After realising who he was, Mr Uili said he had met with this person in the past at which time there were no indications of violence.

He was confused at the situation, but the alleged attacker insisted they go somewhere more private and in a matter of minutes the pair were in an area populated with bushes and a hammer was pulled out on Mr Uili.

Jerry told 1 NEWS he recalled asking, "what are you going to do with that?"

"He didn't say anything and then he hit my chest with the hammer.

"I grabbed the hammer with my right arm and threw it away… but I didn’t realise he also had a knife.

Source: 1 NEWS

"I tried to take the knife off him and got cuts on my right arm."

The alleged attacker stabbed Mr Uili in several places on his head, impacting his eye and lip significantly.

After Mr Uili fought his attacker in attempts to take the weapons off him, his attacker ran off leaving Mr Uili in a bloody mess.

"I lost my keys and my phone … I walked to the nearest apartment where a Filipino family answered the door and called the police."

Mr Uili believes the motive behind the incident was a revenge-attack.

Police have told 1 NEWS the offender has still not been located and 'inquiries are very much ongoing'.

Mr Uili urges the public especially of the LGBTQ community to 'be careful' and in similar circumstances 'don’t go by yourself'.