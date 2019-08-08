TODAY |

Car enthusiast who drove until he was 105 surprised with one last spin - at Christchurch speedway

Car enthusiast Bill Mitchell retired from driving when he was 105.

The now-106-year-old started when he was 10, taught by his mother, and after 95 years behind the wheel, he's never had a ticket and only one accident.

Driving was very different in his day, he told TVNZ1's Seven Sharp, remembering his 1936 Chevy he got before the war.

But even now, he still misses getting behind the wheel.

So reporter Mike Thorpe found a silver Holden on Christchurch's Ruapuna Speedway so Bill could have one last spin.

The car, belonging to V8 SuperDrive's Chris Hyde, is a 500 horsepower racing car.

"I said, 'Do you want to do another lap?'" Hyde said.

"He said, 'Why not? Let's give it another stretch'.

Even for someone with nearly a century of driving under his belt, the experience was novel. 

"I've never driven a monster before," Bill said.

Seven Sharp reporter Mike Thorpe picked up Bill Mitchell to surprise him with one last spin. Source: Seven Sharp
