Car bursts into flames on busy central Auckland road

Firefighters are working to extinguish a car that caught ablaze on a busy road in Auckland's CBD this evening.

Flames were seen shooting from underneath the bonnet of the yellow car at the intersection of Victoria St and Queen St tonight.

The car was seen to be stopped on the opposite side of the right, next to the ANZ branch at the intersection.

Fire and Emergency NZ says they received an unusually large number of calls from around 6.53pm today in relation to the fire.